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WE HAVE THE TAPES! We Now Know (100%) That Susan Rice Lied To The American Public In 2017
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23 views • May 21, 2020
#Trump2020  #President Trump #PeteSantilli #TRUMPTWEETS #Corona Virus, #CoronaVirusUpdate

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1940 - Wednesday - May 20, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link:  https://youtu.be/mp2ldXoX_qE 
 
WE HAVE THE TAPES! We Now Know (100%) That Susan Rice Lied To The American Public In 2017 - 1940-9AM

President Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice allegedly ordered the unmasking of the identities of Trump campaign aides who were reportedly being surveilled during the 2016 election. The recent reports further prove, at least in part, President Donald Trump’s claims that senior Obama officials had collected intelligence on Trump aids and disseminated it throughout the government. Rice’s involvement — as it relates to her reported role in the unmasking of Trump aids and circulating sensitive information — places the longtime Obama operative at the center of another major political scandal. Below are five facts from Susan Rice scandals every American should know. 1. Susan Rice allegedly ordered surveillance of Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign aides as part of a political intelligence operation.  Rice allegedly maintained spreadsheets of Trump aides’ telephone calls “one year before the 2016 presidential election,”    WE HAVE THE TAPES! We Now Know (100%) That Susan Rice Lied To The American Public In 2017 – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/NvQu30qHIWQ 
 
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