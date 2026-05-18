Former Archdeacon: Ancient Texts Reveal Hidden Truths About Human Origins | Paul Wallis

See exclusives and Webinars at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Help keep this show on air by supporting my affiliates at https://SarahWestall.com/shop

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Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Paul Wallis, former church archdeacon turned independent scholar, rejoins the program to explore his latest work and collaboration with Mauro Biglino, The Dragons of Eden. Together, their research investigates one of the most provocative questions of our time: Has the Bible been mistranslated to conceal ancient encounters with non-human intelligence?

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Drawing from ancient texts, archaeology, linguistics, and comparative mythology, Wallis and Biglino arrive at strikingly similar conclusions that challenge conventional narratives surrounding human origins, human potential, and humanity’s place in the cosmos. Their work raises profound questions about the true meaning of ancient scriptures and whether key aspects of our history have been misunderstood—or intentionally obscured.

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This is another fascinating and deeply thought-provoking conversation bridging science, archaeology, spirituality, and ancient wisdom in a search for greater meaning and a deeper understanding of who we are.

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Learn more or purchase his books at https://PaulAnthonyWallis.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further