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With all this Monkeypox talk…this video is just so fitting…
The NTI-Munich Security Conference March 2021 tabletop exercise …and yes, I said March 2021.
But we’re crazy and all this (including Event 201) is just “coincidences”
Source @SGTnewsNetwork