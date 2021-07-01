X22 Report 2515b 6.30.21

Ep. 2515b - Trump Already Knows, He Always Knows, Let’s See What HappensRumble — Get The Ultimate Portable Floodlight For Work, Camping Or The OutdoorsUse Promo code X20 for 20% OFF ^^^The [DS] is now prepped and ready for the fallout. They will try to enrage the people to push their agenda, this will fail, so they will create it on their own using fake groups that have been infiltrated, don't fall for it. Once this fails the [DS] will move to a communication blackout. Trump knows how they cheated, they caught them all, he knows he will be reinstated in the end. The fireworks are going to begin its going to be a very hot summer, get ready for the fireworks.All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.Most of artwork that are included with these videos have been created by X22 Report and they are used as a representation of the subject matter. The representative artwork included with these videos shall not be construed as the actual events that are taking place.Intro Video Music: YouTube Free Music: Cataclysmic Molten Core by Jingle PunksIntro Music: YouTube Free Music: Warrior Strife by Jingle PunksFair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.The X22 Report is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.