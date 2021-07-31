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IS JFK JR. THE ANTICHRIST BEHIND THE Q-TARD DECEPTION ?
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128 views • July 31, 2021
Video by @trueteevee on Instagram
disclaimer: I do not personally think that JFK Jr. is coming back. If for some crazy reason he does, however, then I think he would make a good candidate for the final antichrist. Everybody chill out with your comments. Obummer always been my number one suspect for AC, but this video is to get people taking / thinking / watching, and turning to YAHUSHA in these last days. Calm down!
disclaimer: I do not personally think that JFK Jr. is coming back. If for some crazy reason he does, however, then I think he would make a good candidate for the final antichrist. Everybody chill out with your comments. Obummer always been my number one suspect for AC, but this video is to get people taking / thinking / watching, and turning to YAHUSHA in these last days. Calm down!
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