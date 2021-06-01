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2014 Deborah Tavares And Barrie Trower {re-upload Mar 11 2021}
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63 views • June 01, 2021
Deborah speaks with Barrie Trower. Barrie was trained in the 60's as a Government for microwave warfare. He served in the military and looked at aspects of microwave warfare; by the time he had finished the time that he spent in the military he had had a lot of expertise in the microwave field, and he was asked to carry on with this research.
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