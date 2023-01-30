Glenn: Paul Pelosi attack story needed transparency MONTHS AGO

Glenn Beck
When the media doesn’t provide adequate information, a lack of transparency is commonplace, and society already doesn’t trust anyone, what happens? People begin to make up their own stories to fill in the gaps, and that’s exactly what happened with the Paul Pelosi attack story. In this clip, Glenn — who recently was added to a Seattle Times list of those who ‘raised doubts and amplified conspiracies’ about the Pelosi story — explains why the Paul Pelosi bodycam footage should’ve been released MONTHS AGO. And because it wasn’t, we had a responsibility to ‘question authority.’ After all, Glenn explains, that’s journalism 101…and it’s time members of the media take notes.
