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RED ALERT: SEALS BIG WIN + 5G ‘SIGNIFICANT FACTOR’ IN HIGHER COVID DEATHS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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30 views • January 06, 2022
Attorney Tom Callender returns to SGT Report to discuss the extreme threat of the 5G network which was scheduled to be turned on today. We also discuss the Navy SEALS victory agains the Biden/DOD mandatory vax mandate, and much more. Thanks for tuning in.

Study: 5G exposure a “significant factor” in higher covid cases, deaths
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-12-5g-significant-factor-higher-covid-cases-deaths.html

SGTREPORT.COM
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy