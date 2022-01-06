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RED ALERT: SEALS BIG WIN + 5G ‘SIGNIFICANT FACTOR’ IN HIGHER COVID DEATHS
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30 views • January 06, 2022
Attorney Tom Callender returns to SGT Report to discuss the extreme threat of the 5G network which was scheduled to be turned on today. We also discuss the Navy SEALS victory agains the Biden/DOD mandatory vax mandate, and much more. Thanks for tuning in.
Study: 5G exposure a “significant factor” in higher covid cases, deaths
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-12-5g-significant-factor-higher-covid-cases-deaths.html
SGTREPORT.COM
Study: 5G exposure a “significant factor” in higher covid cases, deaths
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-12-5g-significant-factor-higher-covid-cases-deaths.html
SGTREPORT.COM
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