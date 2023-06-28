Russian Government Plane landed at Dulles, Washington shut down all flights

🚨The Russian government jet, part of President Vladimir Putin’s special flight squadron, landed in Washington at 2pm yesterday local time, having circumvented NATO airspace by flying around the Norwegian coastline.

First we were told flights were cancelled due to weather. Then due to equipment failures.

Reports state they are picking up diplomats, but speculation arises that something else is happening. Was this an emergency diplomatic mission to try to avoid open warfare, or hmm, something else? Could Russia have sent a representative to inform DC they have evidence the CIA was behind the attempted coup? We may not know for sometime the facts.





We've heard about thousands of flights cancelled or delayed... they are saying its due to weather..... Meh, weather has been clear!!









Washington shut down all flights recently most likely due to this flight!