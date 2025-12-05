HAPPY World Soil Day! (Dec. 5)

HAPPY World Soil Day! See below for some of the items mentioned:

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit: tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse OR tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse & watch: tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

To learn about America's #1 part-time, home-based business opportunity, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

or watch the video version at:

tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide -- which the FAR SAFER "Roundup" alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide by ContactBioSolutions.com -- visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

Contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal, to order Firehawk at a discount off full retail by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981

AncientOrganicsBio.com to bio-remediate soil contaminants like glyphosate/"Roundup." Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing

Non-Glyphosate Certification by:

BioChecked.com

$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive and/or residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707

If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you





DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions and override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their additive.

To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (&RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!)& 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s mentioned above

If no response, contact my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180

If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching to see if we'd be a great fit & since I can only work with 5 people at a time to coach to ca$h-flow ~$30,000 to over $1M/MONTH, and leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission since I do not check emails regularly.

For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore