BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAPPY World Soil Day! (Dec. 5)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
53 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 day ago

HAPPY World Soil Day! See below for some of the items mentioned:

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit: tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse OR tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse & watch: tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

To learn about America's #1 part-time, home-based business opportunity, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

or watch the video version at:

tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide -- which the FAR SAFER "Roundup" alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide by ContactBioSolutions.com -- visit any of the below: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

Contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal, to order Firehawk at a discount off full retail by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981

AncientOrganicsBio.com to bio-remediate soil contaminants like glyphosate/"Roundup." Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing

Non-Glyphosate Certification by:

BioChecked.com

$$$ For a few part-time, home-based, PANDEMIC- & RECESSION-PROOF business opportunities that have LEVERAGE built-in b/c of their highly SCALABLE business models so you can possibly earn passive and/or residual income WHILE U SLEEP so you can afford the things at our store, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707

If you’d love to get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, and/or many of Richway’s other products at a time, contact Richway’s co-founder, Calvin Kim in HIi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you


DISRUPT the cleaning industry w/ The HypoChlorous Co.'s GAME-CHANGING USDA Certified Organic & EPA-registered sanitizers & disinfectants by visiting

TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

View COVID-19 test results, their pool flier, & MORE at: Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer. To view a list of 35 reasons to join their FREE affiliate program to earn 25% commissions and override commissions 3 levels down, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

To save $ on pool chlorine (& your health), leave a VM w/ your full name, email address, phone #, shipping address, & the approx. # of gallons of your pool &/or spa/jacuzzi & if you have an in-ground or above ground pool at: 786.441.2727, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975, or cell: 305.297.9360 for a FREE quote for your HypoChlorous Co. in-line hypochlorous acid pool generator & the correct # of pounds of their additive.

To help The HypoChlorous Company achieve its Mission of RIDDING THE WORLD OF TOXIC CLEANING CHEMICALS while earning 25% personal sales commissions (&RE$IDUAL income w/ repeat orders!)& 7%/3% override commissions on your personally-sponsored affiliates’ sales 2 levels down for possible PA$$IVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a FREE affiliate my TEAM, leave me a VM w/ your full name, email address, & phone #(s) at my voice, only #s mentioned above

If no response, contact my Hypochlorous Co. affiliate sponsor, Laurie Gagan:

[email protected]

219.789.7180

If you place an order w/ my link/code, forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to any of the below so that I can ensure that your order ships out, ASAP!:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study any of the below: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching to see if we'd be a great fit & since I can only work with 5 people at a time to coach to ca$h-flow ~$30,000 to over $1M/MONTH, and leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission since I do not check emails regularly.

For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy