Suddenly. Bees Clung to a Bicycle in Moscow. The Monastery Bee Keeper Came to the Rescue. 061122

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Suddenly. Bees clung to a bicycle in Moscow.
As @rt_russian writes, the courier returned to his bike and saw such a picture. As a result, the beekeeper of one of the monasteries near Moscow came for the bees and was able to pick them up.
I suggest you read the comments that go with this story link. Where bee keepers made many knowledgeable comments about this kind of bee activity.