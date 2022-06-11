Suddenly. Bees Clung to a Bicycle in Moscow. The Monastery Bee Keeper Came to the Rescue. 061122

Suddenly. Bees clung to a bicycle in Moscow.

As @rt_russian writes, the courier returned to his bike and saw such a picture. As a result, the beekeeper of one of the monasteries near Moscow came for the bees and was able to pick them up.

I suggest you read the comments that go with this story link. Where bee keepers made many knowledgeable comments about this kind of bee activity.

https://t.me/sputnik/6141

