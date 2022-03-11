More and More International Fighters Including Americans Are Helping Ukrainian Forces To Defeat Russian Invasion

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03/08/2022 CBS Morning reports that more and more international fighters around the world are helping Ukrainian forces to defeat Russian invasion, including Americans who are ready to give their lives to save Ukraine people.