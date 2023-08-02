Our Enemies Are Very Serious
* The Trump indictment has no merit, but it doesn’t have to.
* It’s almost like they just troll us now.
* The lie is the point.
* We are sport to them; they enjoy it.
* They are ‘law’ unto themselves.
* The worst thing you can do with evil is call it out, bait it and then not kill it.
* It is time for us to finally be serious ourselves.
Editor’s Note
* Has President Trump really been “grandstanding” evil — or rope-a-doping it?
* Evidence is everywhere that (a) the white hats are conducting a sting operation and (b) we are watching a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.
* The fog of war is no joke.
* Ditto re: battle fatigue.
* God willing, the operation is nearly complete.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 2 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v345y01-wake-up-the-swamp-is-playing-for-keeps-guest-daniel-horowitz-8223.html
