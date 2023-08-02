Our Enemies Are Very Serious

* The Trump indictment has no merit, but it doesn’t have to.

* It’s almost like they just troll us now.

* The lie is the point.

* We are sport to them; they enjoy it.

* They are ‘law’ unto themselves.

* The worst thing you can do with evil is call it out, bait it and then not kill it.

* It is time for us to finally be serious ourselves.





Editor’s Note

* Has President Trump really been “grandstanding” evil — or rope-a-doping it?

* Evidence is everywhere that (a) the white hats are conducting a sting operation and (b) we are watching a [Bidan] movie with puppeted actors.

* The fog of war is no joke.

* Ditto re: battle fatigue.

* God willing, the operation is nearly complete.





The full episode is linked below.





Steve Deace Show | 2 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v345y01-wake-up-the-swamp-is-playing-for-keeps-guest-daniel-horowitz-8223.html

