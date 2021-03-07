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WHO Whistleblower Joins The Nuremberg Tribunal
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381 views • March 07, 2021
Reiner Fuellmich started a class action suit that is being dubbed Nuremberg 2 and he is getting witnesses together. This suit may turn out to be a long term win for our fight but we need to continue to follow and support it or it will never get the attention needed.
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Links to articles in the episode:
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/03/who-insider-blows-whistle-on-gates-and-gavi-video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-29-bill-gates-pandemic-exercise-coronavirus.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-28-who-changes-definition-herd-immunity-removes-natural.html
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/forums/topic/reiner-fuellmich-with-other-german-lawyers-class-action/
https://www.aier.org/article/who-deletes-naturally-acquired-immunity-from-its-website/
Thumbnail: https://i.imgflip.com/4zx5n7.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Links to articles in the episode:
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/03/who-insider-blows-whistle-on-gates-and-gavi-video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-29-bill-gates-pandemic-exercise-coronavirus.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-28-who-changes-definition-herd-immunity-removes-natural.html
https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/forums/topic/reiner-fuellmich-with-other-german-lawyers-class-action/
https://www.aier.org/article/who-deletes-naturally-acquired-immunity-from-its-website/
Thumbnail: https://i.imgflip.com/4zx5n7.jpg
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