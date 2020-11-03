Tweet Blast Nov 3, 2020

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14 views • December 18, 2020
Hello Everybody, today is election day. I’m so excited to vote for Donald Trump and a straight red wave. I’ll keep it at that. Go out and vote red as your life depends on it because it does.
Note—Play Linkin Park “One Step Closer”
https://youtu.be/4qlCC1GOwFw; #Vote
P— Hello Everybody, I went to a Trump Rally yesterday and it was awesome. I wish all my family and friends can see what he is doing for America. Just praying that he will win and brings in the National Guard, so more businesses will not get destroyed. Then let’s put corrupt politicians behind bars. Let take our country back. No More #CancelCulture! Especially when it’s Americans getting ‘Cancelled.’
Note—Play John Lennon “Give Peace a Chance”
https://youtu.be/QZJPu7qy0kc; #PeaceAndUnity
Note—Play Linkin Park “One Step Closer”
https://youtu.be/4qlCC1GOwFw; #Vote
P— Hello Everybody, I went to a Trump Rally yesterday and it was awesome. I wish all my family and friends can see what he is doing for America. Just praying that he will win and brings in the National Guard, so more businesses will not get destroyed. Then let’s put corrupt politicians behind bars. Let take our country back. No More #CancelCulture! Especially when it’s Americans getting ‘Cancelled.’
Note—Play John Lennon “Give Peace a Chance”
https://youtu.be/QZJPu7qy0kc; #PeaceAndUnity
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