National March For Palestine London 11th November 2023

Saturday 11th November 2023 National March for Palestine in London calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Music: Matisyahu - 'One Day'
https://www.youtube.com/matisyahu
+ excerpt of Koolulum Mass Singing Version with 3,000 people singing in 3 languages
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XqvKDCP5-xE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.