Situation Update, Jan 17, 2023 - Breakthrough nutritional solutions to HALT CLOTTING and UNFOLD spike proteins

- Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals nutritional solution against fibrinogen clotting

- Published scientific study reveals nutritional combo that UNFOLDS spike proteins

- WSJ admits CBDCs are coming, whether you're ready or not - suddenly it's no longer a conspiracy

- mRNA vaccine push into animal herds is another globalist effort to destroy the meat supply

- The truth about "PureBlood" bull semen and sustainability of animal herds

- Whistleblower reveals US government is running attacks on America's food infrastructure

- Leftists believe COAL mining is bad, but MINERAL mining for "green" energy is good

- The green energy infrastructure needs 15+ minerals mined from all over the world

- New special report released with Steve Quayle and Mike Adams: "GRID DOWN - What Now?"

- College professor claims astrophysics is RACIST

- Scotland pushing globalist concept of "20 minute neighborhoods" where you are a prisoner

- 90% of online content to be generated by AI in just a few years

- Rise of AI systems underscores the importance of being a creative, conscious HUMAN

- Interview with Daisy Luther from The Organic Prepper about FRUGAL LIVING





