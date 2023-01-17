Situation Update, Jan 17, 2023 - Breakthrough nutritional solutions to HALT CLOTTING and UNFOLD spike proteins

0:00 Intro
6:44 Cheap Energy
10:42 20 Minute Neighbourhood
15:03 Unvaccinated Pilots
17:08 Pure Blood
27:17 World of Academia
31:55 Breakthrough Nutritional Solutions
43:57 Food Sabotage
46:44 AI Systems
57:50 Interview with Daisy Luther
- Dr. Bryan Ardis reveals nutritional solution against fibrinogen clotting
- Published scientific study reveals nutritional combo that UNFOLDS spike proteins
- WSJ admits CBDCs are coming, whether you're ready or not - suddenly it's no longer a conspiracy
- mRNA vaccine push into animal herds is another globalist effort to destroy the meat supply
- The truth about "PureBlood" bull semen and sustainability of animal herds
- Whistleblower reveals US government is running attacks on America's food infrastructure
- Leftists believe COAL mining is bad, but MINERAL mining for "green" energy is good
- The green energy infrastructure needs 15+ minerals mined from all over the world
- New special report released with Steve Quayle and Mike Adams: "GRID DOWN - What Now?"
- College professor claims astrophysics is RACIST
- Scotland pushing globalist concept of "20 minute neighborhoods" where you are a prisoner
- 90% of online content to be generated by AI in just a few years
- Rise of AI systems underscores the importance of being a creative, conscious HUMAN
- Interview with Daisy Luther from The Organic Prepper about FRUGAL LIVING
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.
▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger
🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews
🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.