⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (7 December 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces hit units of a Ukrainian territorial defence brigade and one border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine near Tikhoye, Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov region). Two counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 60 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and three D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, an airborne brigade, and three territorial defence brigades close to Grigorovka, Zagryzovo, Kupyansk (Kharkov region), Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Eleven counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 490 troops, a tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, five motor vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, a U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and a 105-mm M119 gun, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and defeated the units of the two mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigades, and an air assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Ulakly, Kurakhovo, Nikolayevka, and Dachnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Two counter-attacks of AFU assault detachments were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 325 troops, two motor vehicles, a 155-mm M-777 howitzer, and a 105-mm M119 gun made in the USA, a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces continued advancing to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Berestki (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian units hit manpower and materiel of two mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade, a marine brigade, close to Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Petrovka, and Novoalekseyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). Ten AFU counter-attacks were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 525 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 guns, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, hit a mechanised brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and a National Guard brigade close to Konstantinopol, Novoocheretovatoye, and Otradnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Three counter-attacks of enemy assault groups were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 100 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, a 155-mm Bogdana self-propelled artillery system, and a 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged the manpower and materiel of two mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a territorial defence brigades close to Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) and Antonovka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 60 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and a counter-battery station.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the energy facilities that support the work of the Ukrainian defence industry as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 142 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence systems shot down 26 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 649 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 37,380 unmanned aerial vehicles, 586 anti-aircraft missile systems, 19,698 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,497 MLRS combat vehicles, 19,145 field artillery guns and mortars, and 29,080 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.



