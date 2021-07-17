The Coming of Jesus Christ ~ The LAST 45 Days According to Rg Stair

Will continue with Comprehension with Intensity as the Time is Drawing Nigh that False Witness and Lying Wonder Rg Stair had Prophesied and Proclaimed in His Boasting of His Death ~ after the Pope of Rome would have Had Him KILLED that Jesus would come within 6 Months!! Remarkable but not Suprising that a Numerous amount of Unscriptural Idle Words Spoken by The Last Day False Prophet of God Have Truly FALLEN by the Way side beginning from around the year 1986 to just before this Hypocrites Death in April. May God Continue to Deliver His People From the Doctrines of Devils put forth by the likes of Men Like Rg Stair and all the Others. As it will get More & more Intense as Evil Men { Like Ralph & James Rice } & Seducer's {Women Like Rose Larivee/ Conchita Burgess} Continue Waxing Worse and worse!! Whose End Shall be According to their WORKS !!!Revelation 22:10 And he saith unto me, Seal not the sayings of the prophecy of this book: for the time is at hand. 11 He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: Exact Spiritual Condition of Ralph G. Stair at the Time of His Death and Condition Now of the overcomer farm & broadcast !! God Bless brothers & sisters.