Glyphosate a major cause of pain? Many people have glyphosate in their collagen. 25% of the body's proteins are collagen molecules. Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

Are we seeing Nation-wide nutrient deficiencies? The Big5: Sulfur (MSM), Magnesium, Iodine, Copper, Thiamine.

"Why are they in pain? Because they have glyphosate in their collagen. Collagen is the most common protein in the body. 25% of the body's proteins are collagen molecules. Collagen contains 25% of the amino acids. In collagen are glycines." ~ Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

"So collagen gets hit really hard by glyphosate. [Glyphosate is replacing glycine.] And it disrupts the triple helix structure of the collagen molecule. Which results in collagen not working properly in its tensile strength, in its elasticity, in its ability to hold water. All these things don't work." ~ Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D.

Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). Seneff is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. She is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases. Published Articles at http://people.csail.mit.edu/seneff/

"Her recent interests have focused on the role of toxic chemicals and micronutrient deficiencies, and health and disease with a special emphasis on the pervasive herbicide, RoundUp, produced by our lovely Monsanto and the mineral, sulfur." ~ www.MyersDetox.com







