© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matt 13-16. This is the Last War for Humanity. The Lord God Almighty will win in 40 yrs!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 22, 2021
Spiritual warfare is the war between Christ's preaching (objective truth) and man's preaching (subjective truth)- that was utilized during the fall away from Christianity and truth 2 Thess. 2:3, 10. Men utilize subjective truth to justify sin- it is the cause of human suffering! The Septuagint was utilized to justify the murder of Christ 1 Cor. 2:6-8; John 11:48. Moral truth from men is sin. It is missing the mark of the objective truth from God, "Let God be true and every man a liar." Rom. 3:4. Objective truth will bless and protect man exceedingly for the 1,000 years that Christ will rule over this world. The second age of the thousand-years reign of Christ will put a hedge of protection and blessings around the saints that will be exceedingly abundantly greater than we could have ever imagined Eph. 3:20; Isaiah 55:8-9; John 8:32. The times of ignorance of Christ's power, majesty, and authority God overlooked. But now He commands all men everywhere to repent Acts 17:30. The Second Age of the Kingdom is at hand Eph. 2:17.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
https://therodofiron.org/?page_id=263 rumble under n5rkss telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org. https://www.patreon.com/The_WatchmanTo purchase a New Testament: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan To support this work; https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.