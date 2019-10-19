Ep. 58 - The Truth About Mass Shootings

As I record this episode, we are living through the aftermath of two mass shootings – one at a Wal-Mart in El Paso, Texas and one in the entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. The reaction from the Left is as expected. Blame the NRA, blame rhetoric, blame guns, blame a perceived bias in society, blame everyone and everything except the shooters.



The Left has, yet again demonstrated themselves to be political opportunists disguised as compassionate onlookers. Their condemnation discrimination exposes their glaringly obvious double standard as they direct unfounded blame, condemnation and vitriol at their political opponents while ignoring the fact that many of these mass murderers are self-proclaimed liberals, socialists and communists.



They ignore mass shootings in Chicago, death and destruction in wars all over the world, and glorify and celebrate the murder of innocent babies in the womb while laying the blame of these mass shootings at the foot of Trump, the NRA and/or anyone who supports the Second Amendment.



Finding a solution is not their objective. Their objective is gun confiscation through liberty-limiting restrictions on gun ownership. The best long-term solution is a return of God to the public square. Short of that other solutions include law enforcement stepping up their game, reforming our mental health system, exploring red flag laws and eliminating gun-free zones.



We discuss all of this and more in this episode.