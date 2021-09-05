In February 2020 Reuters reported: “A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week reported a coronavirus patient in the United States was found to show an improvement after taking remdesivir, which is also used to treat infectious diseases such as Ebola.” This is a lie.“The Safety Board pulled remdesivir from the [Ebola] study because it killed more people than any of the other three drugs,” Dr Bryan Ardis said, “remdesivir killed 54% of all the people that got the drug.” And, note that Reuters quoted a study which reported “a” – one – patient with coronavirus who had shown improvement after taking remdesivir.Dr. Ardis is a chiropractor, nutritionist and acupuncturist who is prepared to bring the truth to his audiences when it comes to health.According to Dr. Ardis, multiple-organ-dysfunction syndrome is the number one cause of death in all ICUs in the United States of America (“USA”).In June 2020 a trial was published of 61 patients with Covid-19 who were given a 10-day course of remdesivir. The results of that trial noted “12 patients (23%) had serious adverse events. The most common serious adverse events — multiple-organ-dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury, and hypotension … Four patients (8%) discontinued remdesivir treatment prematurely: one because of worsening of pre-existing renal failure, one because of multiple organ failure, and two because of elevated aminotransferases, including one patient with a maculopapular rash.”Based on this trial remdesivir was used in protocols to treat Covid in the USA.Read More: Remdesivir Causes Renal Failure, Hospital Protocols Are Killing People