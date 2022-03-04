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5-7 5G TOWERS AT LUTHERAN CHURCH & PRESCHOOL!!!
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40 views • March 04, 2022
LA CASA DE CRISTO LUTHERAN CHURCH
6300 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Friday 9AM–4PM
Saturday 5–6PM
Sunday 9–11:30AM
Monday 9AM–4PM
Tuesday 9AM–4PM
Wednesday 9AM–4PM
Thursday 9AM–4PM
(480) 948-1234
6300 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Friday 9AM–4PM
Saturday 5–6PM
Sunday 9–11:30AM
Monday 9AM–4PM
Tuesday 9AM–4PM
Wednesday 9AM–4PM
Thursday 9AM–4PM
(480) 948-1234
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