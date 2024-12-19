SN1442: Disruptive Droning, Confirmed Poison & Wartime Mindset ⚠️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v60v36e-sn1442-disruptive-droning-confirmed-poison-and-wartime-mindset-.html]
[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/12/20/sn1442-disruptive-droning-confirmed-poison-wartime-mindset/]
Wild to think that we’re rushing up on the end of season 14 and about to see 2025 with so much unfolding. Next year is gearing up to be one of the most tumultuous times the world has ever seen. We’re seeing change from every aspect of life occurring, it’s almost like Klaus Schawb’s Great Reset is beginning.
Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Chief, General Kirillov has been killed in Moscow. This was the same man that kept track of the U.S.’s involvement in the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, and like clockwork, after his murder, we’re hearing about one of the first cases of animal-to-human transmission of Bird Flu. They’re setting up for another pandemic.
While we spend some time on this week’s school shooter, we don’t delve entirely into their warped psychology, but instead, we extrapolate how this is a growing sign of our increasingly sick world. It seems we won’t have to wait long for some type of societal wide reinvigoration as now we’re being told by Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to “shift to a wartime mindset” and that military spending must be increased, likely at the expense of things like health care.
