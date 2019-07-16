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Alma de Tango School of Argentine Dances - Tango Training Series - Tango Nuevo
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70 views • July 16, 2019
Rehearsal of Tango Nuevo at our dance studio by our School Members Olga Ristic and Chris Han. 18th October 2014. 45 Balaclava St, Woolloongabba 4102, Brisbane, Australia.
Website: www.almadetango.com
Website: www.almadetango.com
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