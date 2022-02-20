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THIS CLOWN WILL BE TRIED FOR TREASON -- CHRISTOPHER JAMES
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1904 views • February 20, 2022
Christopher James returns to SGT Report to explain how the service corporation masquerading as the Canadian 'government' will be brought to heel, and the face of the New World Order Justin Castro Trudeau will be tried for his treason
www.bit.ly/awcevidence PDF and video for world to download
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday night's @8pm EST
SGT Report - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AsEfAlRgx7PX/
www.bit.ly/awcevidence PDF and video for world to download
www.bit.ly/awclivefeed for live stream access every Monday and Thursday night's @8pm EST
SGT Report - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AsEfAlRgx7PX/
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