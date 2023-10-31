More Scenes from the Indonesian Hospital after the Israeli Strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp - Oct 31, 2023

More Scenes from the Indonesian Hospital after the Israeli Strike on Jabalia - Oct 31, 2023

Scenes from the Indonesian Hospital after the Israeli strike on Jabalia.

Some unverified sources say that the hospital has fuel left until tomorrow evening.

Adding:

Gaza Ministry of Interior statements regarding the Israeli strike on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza:

- The initial number of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre is estimated at 400, including martyrs and wounded.

- Jabalia Camp was subjected to bombardment with 6 bombs, each weighing one ton of explosives.





- The occupation destroyed a residential neighborhood in the center of Jabalia Camp completely.





- The majority of casualties in the Jabalia Camp massacre are children and women.



