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Melbourne Protest 19 March 2022
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27 views • March 19, 2022
As a part of the World Wide Rally For Freedom Movement 7.0 (every second month), Melbourne had increased numbers, I thought, from the previous few weeks. It actually takes a lot of commitment to be at the rally each week, which is the Melbourne People's promise. Instead of making a video combo, I decided to rely on snapshots of people, showing all walks of life and ages. I have added my brother Phillip's music (in a healing 422.8 Hz) as an accompaniment for a different look and emotional feel. The images were all in reverse sequence. It was a very solid walk around the city from Parliament House and back again. Melbourne has a large city area.
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