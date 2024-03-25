They left her on the street, leaving her alone to fight her illness She closed her eyes and gave up

Pitiful Animal





Mar 24, 2024





Jodie was discovered in a cardboard box, her condition was already bad

Her face was lifeless like a lifeless doll

She looked very pale, her skin was inflamed and sore, she must have been in a lot of pain

Someone abandoned her on the street, leaving her to deal with her illness on her own

We were heartbroken to see her weakly breathing

Some people around thought that she couldn't make it and should let her rest in peace

But we didn't give up hope, as long as she was still breathing, we would help her till the end

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7rkJd9jSxw