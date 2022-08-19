US Tests Nuclear Missile After China’s Taiwan Drills

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https://gnews.org/post/p1aj87e31
08/18/2022 WION: The US has tested a long-range nuclear missile, showing off its nuclear readiness.
In the coming weeks, the US forces will conduct air and naval operations in the Taiwan Straits.