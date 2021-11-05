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NWCR's Removing the LIberal Blindfold - 11-04
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50 views • November 05, 2021
The republic that was formed as America no longer exists, as the democrats have found out they can cheat their way into winning, and no one of consequence to them will do anything about it or even bring it up.
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