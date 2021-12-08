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Dr. Robert Malone: Mass Formation Psychosis in The Context of WWII And Current Events
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240 views • December 08, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA vaccines and RNA as a drug, discussed the “mass formation” phenomenon during an interview last month. “Matthias Desmet, he’s a psychologist. He’s also a statistician. He’s at the University of Ghent … I think Matthias is on to something and he calls it ‘mass formation psychosis’. So, when he says ‘mass formation’ you can think of this equivalent to ‘crowd’. So, it’s crowd psychosis,” Dr. Malone said.

Professor Dr. Mattias Desmet is professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University, Belgium. He says mass formation is a type of mass hypnosis and has a huge impact on an individual’s intelligence and cognitive functioning. Around 30% of the population will succumb to mass formations while 30% will not. The remaining 40% will realise something is wrong, but may not understand exactly what, and remain silent.

Source: https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/07/dr-robert-malone-mass-formation-in-the-context-of-wwii-and-current-events/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=619daea08153a665791f3fb6

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