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WATCH the VATICAN ... EXPOSING the SNAKE Venom Club of Rome! - Dr Bryan Ardis and Truth Warrior
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4593 views • April 29, 2022
Rogersings NWO News!
Source "David Whitehead" ----> https://rokfin.com/stream/17280/WATCH-THE-VATICAN-With-Dr-Bryan-Ardis-Truth-Warrior-
This interview is from April 17, 2022 ... Dr Ardis and David Whithead discuss the SNAKE Venom In the JAB and the Secret Societies that PLANNED and EXECUTED this EVIL plan for PROFIT, Depopulation and to CONTROL the Sheeple into a NWO Tryanny!
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/watch-the-vatican-exposing-the-snake-venom-club-of-rome-dr-bryan-ardis-and-truth-warrior_SsxpUBkVx1kZYeQ.html
Source "David Whitehead" ----> https://rokfin.com/stream/17280/WATCH-THE-VATICAN-With-Dr-Bryan-Ardis-Truth-Warrior-
This interview is from April 17, 2022 ... Dr Ardis and David Whithead discuss the SNAKE Venom In the JAB and the Secret Societies that PLANNED and EXECUTED this EVIL plan for PROFIT, Depopulation and to CONTROL the Sheeple into a NWO Tryanny!
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/watch-the-vatican-exposing-the-snake-venom-club-of-rome-dr-bryan-ardis-and-truth-warrior_SsxpUBkVx1kZYeQ.html
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