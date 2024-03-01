Unlocking Seamless Web3: How Particle Network & Zeeve RaaS are Simplifying Rollup Development

On the 14th of February 2024, Dr. Ravi Chamria, Co Founder & CEO of Zeeve, hosted the Developer Relations Manager at Particle Network, Ethan Francis.





The discussion starts with introductions, and the duo begins to talk about “How Particle Network & Zeeve RaaS are Simplifying Rollup Development.”





(1:32) For the first question on what Particle Network does, Francis breaks down his answer into two parts and talks about how Particle Network is making it easier for both Web3 veterans and new users to get on board with Web3. The second part is making the entire Web3 adoption safer for users. Following Ethan’s answer, Dr. Ravi agrees with Ethan and adds his valuable input on how making UX is key for the mass adoption of Web3.





(10:08) Dr. Ravi then asks Ethan to speak about Account Abstraction (AA), its use cases, and others. Ethan answers this question by stating that infrastructure in blockchain and user experience are the two major hurdles for adoption and that this is where AA comes into the picture by enabling a lot of flexibility. He then dives deeper into talking about smart contracts, smart wallets, and session keys. Dr. Ravi wraps up this question by talking about enterprise use cases of AA, real-world asset tokenization (RWA), and others.





(21:46) The next question is about the evolution of the rollup ecosystem in 2024. For this, Ethan says he’s excited about modular chains, application-specific rollups, and others in the rollup space. He states that the deployment of rollups is happening so quickly and easily that it may result in fabrication and makes valuable points on this. Fabrication in terms of UX and liquidity are the initial concerns he stresses.





The conversation continues to unfold about omni chains, Polygon AggLayer, and the evolution of rollups in the year 2024 until Dr. Ravi and Ethan sign off.





