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Athletic Scholarships for Boys Guaranteed (at XX Expense) By Biden -- THANKS JOE!!
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70 views • January 26, 2021
The Biden administration by a executive order has an enacted anti-discriminatory policies against men who identify as women, or transgenders in general, paving the end of female athletics.
I fully plan to take advantage of this fantastic offer by making sure that my sons college is paid for via athletic scholarship, all he has to do is identify as a female, who cares if that's at the expense of a young woman who has XX chromosomes.
Dive into the alternate reality presented by the life.
#transgender #athleticscholarships #woke
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I fully plan to take advantage of this fantastic offer by making sure that my sons college is paid for via athletic scholarship, all he has to do is identify as a female, who cares if that's at the expense of a young woman who has XX chromosomes.
Dive into the alternate reality presented by the life.
#transgender #athleticscholarships #woke
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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