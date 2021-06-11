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Trump's Triumphs #27: The Voter Fraud Dam Is About To Spring A Leak...
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50 views • June 11, 2021
Trump's Triumphs #27: Trump Supporters & Demon-Rats Pray to The Same Prince Of The Air Destined To Destruction...
Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
The Demon-Rats
Are Not A Cabal
but rather Are
Controlled by The
Prince of The Air...
Shatan, The Devil &
The False Prophet,
i.e. The Prince of the
Air...
They are actually
dumb enough to
Believe Their Own
Propaganda.
This is why
They Are Invested
In Lies.
Because God Caused
Them To Be,
By The Biblical
Principle Called:
The 2nd Thessalonian
Principle .
In 2nd Thessalonians
2: 8-12...
God Himself Has
Deceived Them,
Therefore, It Seems
Like A Cabal
But Is Really The
Puppet Master …
The Prince Of The
Air...
Controlling The Idiot
Do-Baders/Demon-Rats,,,
Koch's Postulate...
Isolate A Virus...
Purify It...
Make Animals Sick
With It.
And Then In Clinical
Trials, Make
People Sick From It...
Search Only For: (www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ)
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
They came In because of anxiety from covid fear, didn't have covid until they put them with covid patients and immediately labeled them covid because of the proximity they put them in. This point doesn't matter because the virus doesn't actually exist. This makes the putting them onto ventilators immediately guaranteed their murderer. But since we don't have a functioning FBI, DOJ or CIA, there is once again no accountability for the demon-rats. They never pay a price for their policies or their crimes. They are the modern day Robber Barron's of intellectual airwaves... The Cyber medium the most important medium in our world today...
There'\s been a lot of crimes in our hospitals for the last few hundred years but never worse than now. I guess they are evolving their evil..
I know the answer do you??? If not it will be in the show notes...
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...
https://rumble.com/vbtkdq-jesus-whats-in-a-name...-jesus-a-jewish-false-prophet...-not-the-son...-but.html
jesus Part 2: Why christians use it...The Bate & Switch: The "Lawless One" For The Son.
https://rumble.com/vdgerf-jesus-part-2-why-christians-use-it....html
Deaths Rising for Americans Over 65 (AARP) https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/info-2018/older-flu-deaths-rising.html
The Demon-Rats
Are Not A Cabal
but rather Are
Controlled by The
Prince of The Air...
Shatan, The Devil &
The False Prophet,
i.e. The Prince of the
Air...
They are actually
dumb enough to
Believe Their Own
Propaganda.
This is why
They Are Invested
In Lies.
Because God Caused
Them To Be,
By The Biblical
Principle Called:
The 2nd Thessalonian
Principle .
In 2nd Thessalonians
2: 8-12...
God Himself Has
Deceived Them,
Therefore, It Seems
Like A Cabal
But Is Really The
Puppet Master …
The Prince Of The
Air...
Controlling The Idiot
Do-Baders/Demon-Rats,,,
Koch's Postulate...
Isolate A Virus...
Purify It...
Make Animals Sick
With It.
And Then In Clinical
Trials, Make
People Sick From It...
Search Only For: (www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ)
Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
They came In because of anxiety from covid fear, didn't have covid until they put them with covid patients and immediately labeled them covid because of the proximity they put them in. This point doesn't matter because the virus doesn't actually exist. This makes the putting them onto ventilators immediately guaranteed their murderer. But since we don't have a functioning FBI, DOJ or CIA, there is once again no accountability for the demon-rats. They never pay a price for their policies or their crimes. They are the modern day Robber Barron's of intellectual airwaves... The Cyber medium the most important medium in our world today...
There'\s been a lot of crimes in our hospitals for the last few hundred years but never worse than now. I guess they are evolving their evil..
I know the answer do you??? If not it will be in the show notes...
Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
Jesus: What's In A Name... Jesus A Jewish False Prophet... Not The Son... But A Magician...
https://rumble.com/vbtkdq-jesus-whats-in-a-name...-jesus-a-jewish-false-prophet...-not-the-son...-but.html
jesus Part 2: Why christians use it...The Bate & Switch: The "Lawless One" For The Son.
https://rumble.com/vdgerf-jesus-part-2-why-christians-use-it....html
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