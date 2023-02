COMMON SENSE RADIO - YOU WERE TOXANATED NOT VACCINATED - SWISS AND INDONISIEN HEALTH FRAUD AND INJURY ARRESTS COMING! - VAIDS - STROKES - HEART ATTACKS - KONA VENOM TOXINS - BIO WEAPONS #WETHEPEOPLE

COMMON SENSE RADIO YOU WERE TOXINATED NOT VACCINATED

OUR NOTE IS -YOU CAN NOT CATCH A VIRUS IT HAS TO BE INJECTED INTO YOU! AN ATTACK ON MANY FRONTS FROM 5G RADIATION STRESS TO MAN MADE GAIN OF FUNCTION TOXINS DISGUISED AS A VACCINE FOR THE HIDDEN ENEMY THEY SAID! - AEROSOLLED AS A BIO WEAPON FROM COMMERCIAL AND MILITARY AIRCRAFT AND ALSO DISGUISED AS WEATHER MODIFICATION - ITS GENOCIDE ANY WAY YOU LOOK AT IT, WE THE PEOPLE STAND UP IN LOVE AND TRUTH AND COME TOGETHER AS 1 - ORGANISE -CENTRALIZE COME AS ONE! LOVE AND TRUTH ARE THE KEYS TO ALL YOUR DOORS , WE THE PEOPLE HAVE AWOKEN AND THE VEIL LIFTED FROM OUR EYES - YES THE BLINKERS ARE OFF AND WE SEE ALL YOU DO!

MAY THE ONE TRUE CREATOR GIVE US VICTORY OVER THE EVIL ,WICKED AND PERVERTED, COMMON SENSE WILL PREVAIL. WATCH THERE BABEL TOWERS FALL AND THERE SACRIFICIAL BLOOD SACRIFICE TEMPLES TO BAAL FALL!!!

GOD WINS AS GOD IS THE GREATEST, WHO CAN INTERCEDE WITHOUT HIS PERMISSION - THE ANSWER IS NONE! - REPENT TO GOD AS HE IS OFT FORGIVING AND EVER PRESENT , COME OUT OF THE WORLD AND LOOK WITHIN.