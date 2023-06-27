Skyfall 2023: From Physics to Faith by Dr. Chitra Nayak

Session #6 of the Skyfall 2023 Conference.
Can the scientific view on creation coincide with the biblical model? Dr. Nayak shares her journey from relying on science to her belief in God's holy Bible and explains how these two worlds contradict entirely on the creation of the earth.
