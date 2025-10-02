© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China just revealed the world’s tiniest spy drone — shaped like a mosquito and only 0.6cm long. 😱
It can record video, capture audio, and transmit data in real time, all while staying nearly invisible to radar. Built for covert military missions, it flaps its wings 500 times per second and weighs just 0.3 grams. It’s still a prototype — but it’s real.
