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The Basics of Greenhouse Gardening
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63 views • October 11, 2019
Hi I'm Jeff King. My job is to raise vegetables for the 300 people living at the Woodcrest Bruderhof in Rifton, NY. I'll be doing a series of videos about our garden - things we've learned that work and things that don't. We start out in the greenhouse. Let me know what you think.
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