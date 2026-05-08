BREAKING: NEW DIDDY/EPSTEIN CONNECTION! - Sarah Ferguson Dated Diddy? - Something Doesn't Add Up

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/wam

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





GET 10% OFF ON SHILAJIT FROM DR. KAUFMAN WHEN YOU USE CODE WAM10 HERE:

https://medauthentica.com/discount/WAM10?redirect=/products/authentica-shilajit%3Fsca_ref=10867124.wrNV3jkYSaMg9





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent revelations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's (formerly Prince Andrew) ex wife Sarah Ferguson (Fergy) dated Diddy, possibly for years.





Andrew Lownie told The Daily Mail that Fergy dated Diddy for years, meeting at a Ghislaine Maxwell party.





Many have pointed to the similarity between Jeffrey Epstein and P. Diddy (Sean Combs) as both used their influence to get other influential people in precarious situations including filming them in private encounters. It has been claimed that Diddy was (like Epstein) a blackmail agent.





Now, with this latest revelation, it appears Sarah Ferguson may have dated both Diddy and Epstein who she once claimed she wanted to "marry" in leaked emails.





Both men also faced the same prosecutor (Maurene Comey), the daughter of former FBI director James Comey.





Diddy who is serving his 50 month prison sentence (12 months removed for time served) was not convicted of trafficking, however, all evidence points to this being a mis-judgement considering the lengthy evidence against him.





Why is Fergy connected to three men accused of many of the same horrific crimes? Why did Diddy allegedly pick up his girls at Ghislaine Maxwell events? How do all of these people know each other so well if there isn't some sort of combined conspiracy?





After the mysterious death of Virginia Guiffre, it is our responsibility to ask these questions and connect the dots.





No one is being properly prosecuted for their crimes in the Epstein files which are blatant and involve sickening attacks on young people. When asked why we aren't talking about Epstein anymore, President Trump calls those who are interested in this case "weaklings."





Justice must prevail for thousands of young girls.





Meanwhile, everyone is talking about the latest "UFO Disclosure" instead which reads like a dump of useless files like the initial Epstein documents.





Who else is involved in this potential blackmail ring? How deep does it go? How many powerful people are still cooperating with these obvious government agents?





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026