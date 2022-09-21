Key Signs that History is Drawing to a Close According to Pastor Dr. Michael Youssef (Part 1)

Jesus said that the end of humanity’s existence will be like the birthing pains of a woman in labor, and Dr. Michael Youssef believes that these pains have intensified across the globe. As pastor of The Church of the Apostles and President of Leading The Way, Dr. Youssef identifies some of the key signs of the end of the age given in Matthew 24 and 25 by looking at the words of Jesus. A worldwide uptick in earthquakes, floods, wars, famines, and natural disasters are just a few signs of the times that Christ warned believers about. Dr. Youssef shares his concern on how the pandemic illustrated how easily people become like sheep and obey the government, setting the stage for worldwide worship of the Antichrist. He gives great insight on how we can live out our God-given mission as the days grow darker.
TAKEAWAYS
Megachurch pastors globally are deliberately watering down the gospel and twisting its message
The pandemic was more than a single crisis - it was a global preparation for the Antichrist to rule the world
The rise of authoritarian regimes within democracies are yet another sign of the end days
Pre-order Dr. Youssef’s newest book releasing October 4: Is the End Near? at IsTheEndNearBook.com
