Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Key Signs that History is Drawing to a Close According to Pastor Dr. Michael Youssef (Part 1)
26 views
channel image
Counter Culture Mom
Published 2 months ago |


Jesus said that the end of humanity’s existence will be like the birthing pains of a woman in labor, and Dr. Michael Youssef believes that these pains have intensified across the globe. As pastor of The Church of the Apostles and President of Leading The Way, Dr. Youssef identifies some of the key signs of the end of the age given in Matthew 24 and 25 by looking at the words of Jesus. A worldwide uptick in earthquakes, floods, wars, famines, and natural disasters are just a few signs of the times that Christ warned believers about. Dr. Youssef shares his concern on how the pandemic illustrated how easily people become like sheep and obey the government, setting the stage for worldwide worship of the Antichrist. He gives great insight on how we can live out our God-given mission as the days grow darker.



TAKEAWAYS


Megachurch pastors globally are deliberately watering down the gospel and twisting its message 


The pandemic was more than a single crisis - it was a global preparation for the Antichrist to rule the world 


The rise of authoritarian regimes within democracies are yet another sign of the end days 


Pre-order Dr. Youssef’s newest book releasing October 4: Is the End Near? at IsTheEndNearBook.com



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Get Our FREE Parent Media Guide: https://counterculturemom.com/ 

The Church of the Apostles: https://apostles.org/


🔗 CONNECT WITH DR. MICHAEL YOUSSEF

Website: https://istheendnearbook.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michaelayoussefphd 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichaelAYoussef 


🔗 CONNECT WITH LEADING THE WAY

Website: https://www.ltw.org/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
americajesusraptureend timesantichristmatthew 24wars and rumors of warsnatural disastersone world ordermissionariesfeast of trumpetssatanic elitestina griffincounter culture mompastor dr michael youssef

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket