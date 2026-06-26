The Shadow in Hangar 18

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What was calling from Hangar 18 after midnight? 👻✈️
A strange radio transmission... a shadow on the runway... and one warning nobody ignored.
🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/5kBaqquP51BFJeFk1S2vBn?si=1a5b843d3faa4fe3
#GhostStory
#militaryghost
#hangar18
#paranormal
#horrorpodcast
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