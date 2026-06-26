The Shadow in Hangar 18

What was calling from Hangar 18 after midnight? 👻✈️





A strange radio transmission... a shadow on the runway... and one warning nobody ignored.





🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/5kBaqquP51BFJeFk1S2vBn?si=1a5b843d3faa4fe3





#GhostStory

#militaryghost

#hangar18

#paranormal

#horrorpodcast