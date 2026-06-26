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The Shadow in Hangar 18
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anissumirah0005
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29 views • Yesterday

What was calling from Hangar 18 after midnight? 👻✈️


A strange radio transmission... a shadow on the runway... and one warning nobody ignored.


🎧 Listen to the full episode through the link in the description.


https://open.spotify.com/episode/5kBaqquP51BFJeFk1S2vBn?si=1a5b843d3faa4fe3


#GhostStory

#militaryghost

#hangar18

#paranormal

#horrorpodcast

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shadow hangarhangar mysteryparanormal mystery
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy