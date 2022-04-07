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ANTIFA & The AshkeNAZI Infiltration Of The West Exposed - Russia Check-Mates The New World Order
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99 views • April 07, 2022
Russian intelligence agents seduce Hunter Biden and snag an even worse "Laptop From Hell" than the one we all know about. Ukrainian "Nazis" are behind ANTIFA and the infiltration of the west. Proof that Putin is not a World Economic Forum puppet, and Russia's masterful and inevitable victory over the New World Order.
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