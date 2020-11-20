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PCR TEST WHISTLEBLOWER: unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying
Esoterix
Esoterix
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133 views • November 20, 2020
Chairman of biotech firm selling Covid tests admits the whole thing is a hoax (5 minutes)
Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Chairman of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons committee in Ottawa, CEO of a large private medical laboratory in Edmonton, Alberta and Chairman of a Medical Biotechnology company SELLING THE COVID-19 TEST:

"There is utterly unfounded public hysteria driven by the media and politicians. This is the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on an unsuspected public. There is absolutely nothing that can be done to contain this virus. This is nothing more than a bad flu season. It's politics playing medicine and that's a very dangerous game.

"There is no action needed...Masks are utterly useless. There is no evidence whatsoever they are even effective. It is utterly ridiculous seeing these unfortunate, uneducated people walking around like lemmings obeying without any evidence. Social distancing is also useless... The risk of death under 65 is 1 in 300,000...response is utterly ridiculous."
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healthreportvaccineconsciousnessconspiracycultmasksrangerkrishnacovidharekrsna
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