Saudi official - American defense is focused on Israel - without concern for the defense of the Arab Gulf states 💡

Saudi official on Al Jazeera:
"American defense is focused on Israel — without concern for the defense of the Arab Gulf states, which host many of the military bases."
Gulf Arabs are finally waking up to the fact that those bases they host are nothing more than a protection racket and an intel collection hub.