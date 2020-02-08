Thailand Korat Shooting had different Shooters!!

Thai soldier kills at least 20 and injures more in a shooting spree livestreamed on Facebook before posing for selfie in front of burning shopping centre where he is still holed up with terrified hostages!

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, 32, began his murderous rampage this afternoon at his barracks, where he executed his commanding officer along with two other soldiers, before commandeering a humvee and tearing away from the scene.



As he drove along the motorway toward the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, a city 155 miles northeast of Bangkok, Thomma opened fire on civilians along the road.



The soldier targeted several places, including a house, a Buddhist temple and an army base during his murderous rampage, before heading to the mall where he is believed to have holed up with terrified hostages.

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