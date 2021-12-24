© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kerst met wappie Dutch Danny!
Follow
0
Share
Report
279 views • December 24, 2021
Danny van Loevezijn ofwel Dutch Danny keek wat tegen de Kerstdagen op en maakte daarom maar een livedinges, speciaal voor de gelegenheid had hij een prachtig maskertje opgezet. Ons advies aan Dutch Danny is hem vaker te dragen, niet alleen voor zijn gezondheid maar zeker ook omdat de livedingessen er stukken beter uitzien zonder dat domme wappiehoofd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.