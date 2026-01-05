Gun FRAUDS, Tampon’s Somalis, Fascist Francis, Freemason Cops, Crusades, ICE

RR 2026-01-02 #248

Resistance Rising #248: 02 January 2026

Topic list:

* When Ronald Reagan and the NRA worked with the Black Panthers FOR GUN CONTROL.

* SOMALIS UNDER TAMPON TIM! BIG ORANGE PENIS IS ON IT!

* Freemasonic cops from London to Minnesota.

* Opus Dei, FRANCIS Franco & Joseph-Mary Escriva

* What can we deduce by the DATES that “modern cosmology” and the “Gregorian calendar” were instituted?

* The Satanic planning behind the Beirut bombing and who was REALLY behind it.

* RECAP: when CATHOLIC CLERGY rape and terrorize handicapped children.

* Ridley Scott, “Kingdom of Heaven” and what “Crusades” REALLY were.

* The key to Brendan Gleeson’s success.

* Who runs “sports”? Catholic Penn State fans push to replace humiliated pedo protector Paterno bronze.

* The hilarious results of Johnny’s Fat Female on the Field internet search.

* Putting a Satan Claus smiley face on the Police State.

* Has Neon Deion put his melanin before Christ?

* Shawn Ryan Palmisano outs how “Roblox” is GLORIFYING THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION.

* The secret to Paul John Tagliabu’s success.

* “ICE” is spying on...who?

* Anti-gun “women’s advocates” are like anti-Null homo-advocates.

