Gun FRAUDS, Tampon’s Somalis, Fascist Francis, Freemason Cops, Crusades, ICE

RR 2026-01-02 #248
Resistance Rising #248: 02 January 2026
Topic list:
* When Ronald Reagan and the NRA worked with the Black Panthers FOR GUN CONTROL.
* SOMALIS UNDER TAMPON TIM! BIG ORANGE PENIS IS ON IT!
* Freemasonic cops from London to Minnesota.
* Opus Dei, FRANCIS Franco & Joseph-Mary Escriva
* What can we deduce by the DATES that “modern cosmology” and the “Gregorian calendar” were instituted?
* The Satanic planning behind the Beirut bombing and who was REALLY behind it.
* RECAP: when CATHOLIC CLERGY rape and terrorize handicapped children.
* Ridley Scott, “Kingdom of Heaven” and what “Crusades” REALLY were.
* The key to Brendan Gleeson’s success.
* Who runs “sports”? Catholic Penn State fans push to replace humiliated pedo protector Paterno bronze.
* The hilarious results of Johnny’s Fat Female on the Field internet search.
* Putting a Satan Claus smiley face on the Police State.
* Has Neon Deion put his melanin before Christ?
* Shawn Ryan Palmisano outs how “Roblox” is GLORIFYING THE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION.
* The secret to Paul John Tagliabu’s success.
* “ICE” is spying on...who?
* Anti-gun “women’s advocates” are like anti-Null homo-advocates.
